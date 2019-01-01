Henry & Ljungberg lead tributes for Reyes after tragic death of former Arsenal star

The ex-Real Madrid winger lost his life in a traffic accident on Saturday and there has been an outpouring of condolences following the news

Jose Antonio Reyes tragically died in a car accident on Saturday with the football world having been in mourning upon learning of his passing.

A plethora of clubs and former team-mates have taken to social media to express their grief and convey their condolences to his family.

Thierry Henry and Freddie Ljungberg, who both played alongside the Spaniard during his time at , have posted messages on Twitter, with a number of football clubs around Europe also passing on messages of sadness and support to the family.

I’m devastated to hear the sad news about José Antonio Reyes. Wonderful player, superb team mate and exceptional human being. I wish his family and friends continued strength and courage to get through this difficult time. #takenfartoosoon — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) June 1, 2019

We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qeGl2nsi3c — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 1, 2019

Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in .



Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019



Rest in peace, Jose ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AT6rLFutvI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019

Numbed by the news about my former team-mate, Jose Antonio Reyes. Gone far too soon, my thoughts are with his family and friends — Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) June 1, 2019

#RealBetis join the mourning of the Sevilla FC family for the loss of their Academy player and former captain José Antonio Reyes and send their deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/3FKutJL1Kj — Balompié (@RealBetis_en) June 1, 2019

El Extremadura UD con el alma encogida y el corazón roto comunica el fallecimiento de su jugador Jose Antonio Reyes en un accidente de tráfico. Rogamos a todos una oración por su alma.



DEP — EXTREMADURA UD (@EXT_UD) June 1, 2019

La familia atlética está de luto. Ha fallecido nuestro exjugador José Antonio Reyes. Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones. Descanse en paz — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) June 1, 2019

CF want to express their condolences for the loss of Spanish player José Antonio Reyes.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends 🙏 — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) June 1, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and teammates of Jose Antonio Reyes.



Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/RGmwzQxU9k — (@BlackYellow) June 1, 2019

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of José Antonio Reyes as well as Extremadura UD at this incredibly difficult time.



Rest in peace, José! 🙏 https://t.co/z6npyONm3f — Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) June 1, 2019

Everyone at the club is deeply saddened to hear the tragic news concerning Jose Antonio Reyes. Our condolences are with Jose's family and friends at this difficult time. #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/OFXWCx7Yu8 — & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) June 1, 2019

It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Spanish player, José Antonio Reyes.

All our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this tragic time.

Rest in peace, José 🙏 — (@acmilan) June 1, 2019

We're saddened to hear of the passing of José Antonio Reyes. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.



RIP José. https://t.co/Vb0XUjLzRb — FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019

We are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jose Antonio Reyes. All of our thoughts are with Jose's friends and family, and everyone at Arsenal at this very difficult time. https://t.co/C554XXrz8Q — Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019

Comunicado oficial: José Antonio Reyes

El @realmadrid siente una profunda consternación y tristeza por el fallecimiento del que fuera jugador de nuestro club, José Antonio Reyes.

Tweet (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fAs1lGxmWG — C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) June 1, 2019