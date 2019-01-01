Henry & Ljungberg lead tributes for Reyes after tragic death of former Arsenal star
Jose Antonio Reyes tragically died in a car accident on Saturday with the football world having been in mourning upon learning of his passing.
A plethora of clubs and former team-mates have taken to social media to express their grief and convey their condolences to his family.
Thierry Henry and Freddie Ljungberg, who both played alongside the Spaniard during his time at Arsenal, have posted messages on Twitter, with a number of football clubs around Europe also passing on messages of sadness and support to the family.
I’m devastated to hear the sad news about José Antonio Reyes. Wonderful player, superb team mate and exceptional human being. I wish his family and friends continued strength and courage to get through this difficult time. #takenfartoosoon— Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) June 1, 2019
We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qeGl2nsi3c— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 1, 2019
Mi primer gran amigo en el mundo del fútbol profesional, mi compañero de habitación, que siempre quería dormir con el aire acondicionado aún estando a -10 grados. Un tipo humilde que siempre tenía una sonrisa en su cara, grandísimo futbolista y fenomenal persona. No podía despertarme hoy de peor forma. Nunca olvidaré cuando tu y tu familia me acogisteis en vuestra casa en mis primeras navidades en Inglaterra cuando yo estaba solo y tenía 16 años. Nunca olvidaré nuestros partidos de fútbol tenis en el gimnasio antes y después de los entrenamientos. Nuestra conexión en el campo también fué especial, ya que era siempre fácil encontrarte entre líneas para que tu después marcaras las diferencias. Yo siempre digo que has sido uno de los talentos más grandes de nuestro fútbol y sé que no me equivoco. Hace 2 días estaba hablando de ti en una entrevista, puede que fuera una señal, quién sabe, para acordarme de ti, mi gran amigo. Nunca te olvidaré, nunca te olvidaremos. Siempre en nuestros corazones. Descansa en paz Jose Antonio Reyes. Te quiero mucho. Cesc
Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain.— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 1, 2019
Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019
Rest in peace, Jose ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AT6rLFutvI
Numbed by the news about my former team-mate, Jose Antonio Reyes. Gone far too soon, my thoughts are with his family and friends— Freddie Ljungberg (@freddie) June 1, 2019
#RealBetis join the mourning of the Sevilla FC family for the loss of their Academy player and former captain José Antonio Reyes and send their deepest condolences to his family and friends.— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) June 1, 2019
Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/3FKutJL1Kj
El Extremadura UD con el alma encogida y el corazón roto comunica el fallecimiento de su jugador Jose Antonio Reyes en un accidente de tráfico. Rogamos a todos una oración por su alma.— EXTREMADURA UD (@EXT_UD) June 1, 2019
DEP
La familia atlética está de luto. Ha fallecido nuestro exjugador José Antonio Reyes. Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones. Descanse en paz— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) June 1, 2019
Valencia CF want to express their condolences for the loss of Spanish player José Antonio Reyes.— Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) June 1, 2019
Our thoughts are with his family and friends 🙏
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and teammates of Jose Antonio Reyes.— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 1, 2019
Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/RGmwzQxU9k
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of José Antonio Reyes as well as Extremadura UD at this incredibly difficult time.— Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) June 1, 2019
Rest in peace, José! 🙏 https://t.co/z6npyONm3f
Everyone at the club is deeply saddened to hear the tragic news concerning Jose Antonio Reyes. Our condolences are with Jose's family and friends at this difficult time. #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/OFXWCx7Yu8— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) June 1, 2019
It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Spanish player, José Antonio Reyes.— AC Milan (@acmilan) June 1, 2019
All our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones at this tragic time.
Rest in peace, José 🙏
We're saddened to hear of the passing of José Antonio Reyes. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019
RIP José. https://t.co/Vb0XUjLzRb
We are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jose Antonio Reyes. All of our thoughts are with Jose's friends and family, and everyone at Arsenal at this very difficult time. https://t.co/C554XXrz8Q— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019
Comunicado oficial: José Antonio Reyes— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) June 1, 2019
El @realmadrid siente una profunda consternación y tristeza por el fallecimiento del que fuera jugador de nuestro club, José Antonio Reyes.
Tweet (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fAs1lGxmWG
El @realmadrid quiere transmitir su más sentido pésame a los familiares, amigos y compañeros de Reyes, a los que se une en el inmenso dolor por su pérdida. Así mismo, hace extensivas sus condolencias a su actual club, el @EXT_UD .— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) June 1, 2019
Tweet (2/2) pic.twitter.com/9fBTlQTmcS