‘Henderson impressing but De Gea at a really high level’ – Man Utd keeper battle intrigues Grant

Dean Henderson has been catching the eye since returning to , admits Lee Grant, but David de Gea is also looking “really good” in an intriguing battle for goalkeeping duties.

The Red Devils were always going to face a welcome selection headache between the sticks in 2020-21.

Having allowed Henderson to spend the last two seasons out on loan at , the 23-year-old has been absorbed back into the fold at Old Trafford.

Given the ability and confidence he boasts, it is expected to be only a matter of time before he takes on a prominent role for United.

Henderson is, however, having to bide his time at present as De Gea remains the favoured No.1 of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Premier League competition.

Grant – another member of the Red Devils’ goalkeeping crop – supports that decision as a long-serving Spaniard has shown that he is ready to embrace the challenge posed by a younger rival.

A 37-year-old shot-stopper told United’s official website of Henderson at the competition for places in Solskjaer’s squad: “I have [been impressed], but not just from him.

”Nathan Bishop has been outstanding in training and all the lads will tell you the same. David has come back with a really high level so I’m really pleased for David and how he has started the season as well. The goalkeeping department is in really good shape.”

Henderson has been limited to outings so far, but has kept clean sheets in 3-0 victories over Luton and .

He has not been overly worked in either of those contests, but has offered enough when called upon to suggest that he is ready to represent an elite club.

Grant added on the concentration that is required to turn out for United: “It’s hugely important.

“We like to dominate possession and we like to dominate the opposition so we’re not always at the heart of the action. As Dean showed really well on a couple of occasions you have to be ready when called upon.”

United, who saw De Gea beaten on six occasions in their last outing against , will be back in Premier League action on October 17 when taking in a trip to Newcastle.