Hegazi: Saudi club Al Ittihad complete signing of West Bromwich Albion defender

The Egyptian centre-back has left Slaven Bilic's team for regular first-team opportunities in the Saudi top-flight club

Saudi Professional League club Al Ittihad have signed Ahmed Hegazi on an initial loan deal from West Bromwich Albion, with the option to buy at the end of the season.

Goal has learned the international will earn about £70,000 weekly in the Middle East while Al Ittihad will need to pay the Baggies £3.5 million for a two-year permanent deal, at the end of the temporary stint.

Hegazi's switch to might guarantee him regular playing time after he found it difficult to play for the Baggies in the Premier League this season.

More teams

His only appearance in the English top-flight this season came in their goalless draw against on Monday where he played the entire duration.

The 29-year-old joins 's Wilfried Bony, 's Anice Badri, 's El Ahmadi and Mali's Ahmed Eldin in Fabio Carille's team for the 2020-21 Saudi Pro League campaign.

Hegazi started his career at Egyptian Premier League club Ismaily before he secured his first move abroad to join outfit in 2012. During his three-year spell in , the Pharaohs centre-back was sent out on loan to Perugia in the second division.

Article continues below

He returned to in 2015 to play for where he was loaned to in 2017 before his stay at the Hawthorns was made permanent a year later.

عندك خبر .. حجازي بقى نمر 🐅 #حجازي_اتحادي pic.twitter.com/zQeoTs8cXc — نادي الاتحاد السعودي (@ittihad) October 25, 2020

Al Ittihad are yet to win a game in the Saudi top-flight this season and they have picked up just a point from two matches so far.

Hegazi could be in contention to make his debut when the Tigers host Al Ahli for their next league fixture at the King Abdullah Sports City on October 31.