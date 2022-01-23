Heath scores late to help Arsenal overcome controversial referee-aided goal against Manchester City

Tobin Heath's stoppage time equaliser for Arsenal against Manchester City on Sunday extended the Gunners' lead at the top of the Women's Super League and offset a controversial, referee-assisted opener for the hosts.

City had gone ahead with the referee accidentally involved in the build-up, as a deflection off the official wrong-footed Arsenal and ignited a swift counterattack.

The Gunners fumed at that allowed goal, with head coach Jonas Eidevall being booked for his protests.

What happened in the match?

Manchester City went ahead in the 65th minute through Bunny Shaw before Heath supplied the emotional equaliser late on.

Controversy as Bunny Shaw opens the scoring!



What's been said?

"I was not happy about that goal," said Eidevall. "You can clearly see that we stop playing.

"We all do mistakes. I do mistakes. Referees do mistakes. Players do mistakes. Games like this are going to be decided by small margins. Afterwards, I totally understand that.

"For me, that’s also a part of football. I think the referee can also understand why we get very upset."

The head coach also called for higher officiating standards and training in the WSL.

"I think the referees should be given all the resources that they need in order to prepare and practice and work on their fitness and I think that’s where we need to help each other in the football family," he said.

When asked whether Man City considered letting Arsenal score after the controversial goal, manager Gareth Taylor replied: "No. Not at all. Why would we? We weren’t convinced it had hit the referee."

Arsenal top the table

While they came away displeased at needing to settle for a draw, the point nonetheless moved Arsenal two points clear of Manchester United at the top of the WSL table. They also have a game in hand over the Red Devils.

