'He used to surprise me everyday' - Luis García discusses Ronaldinho, Messi and more

La Liga ambassador Garcia tells of his admiration for the two Barcelona legends and his fond memories of making his debut for Real Valladolid

Luis García's illustrious career in football saw him play both with and against some of football's greatest stars.

But when asked about who he believed to be the best player he ever played with, one man immediately came to mind.

"I was very lucky to play with some amazing teammates, but if I had to pick one I would probably say Ronaldinho." García told official La Liga sponsor, Clear Men.

"He was surprising me in every single training [session], in every game."

The FC Barcelona theme continued when García, who will certainly be looking forward to the meeting between two of his former sides Barca and Real Valladolid on Saturday evening, was asked about his toughest ever opponent.

Simply put, the 20-time Spain international said: "I will have to say Lionel Messi."

García joined Real Valladolid from FC Barcelona on loan for the 1999-2000 season. Although he only played a handful of matches during his temporary switch, he still managed to experience one of his most significant career moments with the White and Violets

Asked for the most memorable moment of his career, García said: "I would have to say my first game with Real Valladolid. That day was very special, for my family and friends."

Luis García is an official La Liga ambassador and was speaking courtesy of Clear Men, official global partner of LaLiga.