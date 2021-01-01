'He said sh*tty black' - Diakhaby accuses Cala of racist abuse but Cadiz star claims he's victim of a 'public lynching'

The Valencia star has condemned the Spaniard for his "intolerable" words during a La Liga clash last weekend

Mouctar Diakhaby has accused Juan Cala of calling him a "sh*tty black" on the pitch, but the Cadiz star has denied any wrongdoing while claiming that he's the victim of a "public lynching".

Sunday's La Liga clash between Cadiz and Valencia at Estadio Ramon de Carranza had to be stopped after 30 minutes after an altercation between Diakhaby and Cala .

The Valencia squad walked off the pitch after Diakhaby accused the Spaniard of racially abusing him, only for the defender to instruct his team-mates to resume playing without him a short while later to avoid being docked any points.

What happened?

Diakhaby was seen confronting Cala in the middle of the pitch with the scores locked at 1-1 after 29 minutes as play continued around them.

The referee eventually came over to break up the pair, with Diakhaby visibly distressed as a melee between both sets of players threatened to break out.

Valencia went back to the dressing room for around 15 minutes before returning to the pitch, with the club confirming after their subsequent 2-1 defeat that the Frenchman had insisted that play continue.

What has Diakhaby said?

Diakhaby took to social media on Tuesday to give his account of the exchange with Cala, claiming that he only reacted after being subjected to a racist insult.

"In Cadiz on Sunday there is a play in which a player insults me and his words are "sh*tty black"', the 24-year-old said in a video posted to Twitter.

"That is intolerable, I cannot consent to that. You all saw my reaction. That cannot happen in normal life and neither in football, which is a sport of respect."

" Negro de Mierda " pic.twitter.com/FcuT3PNwpy — Mouctar Diakhaby (@Diakhaby_5) April 6, 2021

What has Cala said?

Cala has denied using any racist language, while insisting that the media has turned him into a scapegoat without any proper evidence.

"I've never said sh*tty n*****, I haven't said it and it's pretty clear," the Cadiz centre-back told a press conference.

"If there is a player from Cadiz who approaches a player from Valencia saying that, if I apologise, he will play again, I will quit football. It is false. It is a media circus.

"I have been suffering for a couple of days. It is a public lynching. There are more than 20 cameras, microphones, 22 players, three referees, nobody finds out. Nobody says they have heard it.

"I will take legal action against all the people who have played with my image and my honour."

What have Valencia said?

Valencia have issued a swift response to Cala's denial, expressing their disappointment in the player and publicly backing Diakhaby once again.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT |

JUAN CALA, WE DON'T BELIEVE YOU #YoCreoAMouctarDiakhaby — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) April 6, 2021

"Valencia CF are deeply saddened by statements made by Cadiz CF player Juan Cala this Tuesday, in which 48 hours later, he denied racially insulting Mouctar Diakhaby during the La Liga match played last Sunday at the Ramon de Carranza," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"Cala has missed a great opportunity to accept his mistake and apologise to the player affected. Instead of doing this, he attacked both Diakhaby and other members of Valencia CF.

"Valencia CF wish to reiterate that we believe our player and back him completely. After the threats made by Cala in his press conference this Tuesday, April 6th, the club, president Anil Murthy and Mouctar Diakhaby himself remain firm in the conviction to fight to the end, wherever necessary, on the matter for the good of football and society.

"Valencia CF will not stop fighting for an improvement in protocol and in the battle against racism in football."

