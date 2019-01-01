'He is happy with where he is playing for Juventus' - Kean's father provides update on son's future

The forward is not looking to move elsewhere, but his father says the Italian could one day be tempted by a move to Inter

Moise Kean’s father, Jean Biorou Kean, has opened up on his son’s future with , saying his son is happy in Turin but would one day consider a move to , the club the forward supported as a child.

Juventus have made just one signing this summer in Aaron Ramsey but are rumoured to be on the verge of adding Adrien Rabiot and Luca Pellegrini to their squad, while defender Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a £70 million ($89m) move to Turin.

The signing of De Ligt may necessitate outgoings at the club, and Kean says his son is happy at the club but will accept it should the club decide to cash in on their highly rated 19-year-old.

“Maybe next week I can tell you more [about Moise’s future],” Kean told juvenews.eu.

“He is happy with where he is playing for Juventus and if the club decided to keep him, he’ll stay, otherwise, if they think of selling him and he wants to go to Inter we’ll see what happens, if they call him, he’ll think about it.

“My child was a fan of Inter as a child," he added.

The younger Kean caused controversy at the recent European Under-21 championships after he and Nicolo Zaniolo were suspended by head coach Gigi di Biagio after arriving late for a team meeting.

The player’s father agreed with the coach’s decision, and said he hoped his son learned from the experience.

“On this I agree,” Jean continued.

“A coach is also an educator and an educator is also a father of a team. Di Biagio did very well and is right to have done what he did.

“So next time my son knows that certain things should not be done and he sees it as point of reference.

“In Di Biagio’s position I would have done even worse than he did, so he really learns his lesson.”

Kean has already drawn comparisons to Mario Balotelli in his young career, but his father believes he should look elsewhere for inspiration.

He cited a club team-mate as a better role model, and clamied his son should work on his mentality.

“He must grow a lot more mentally. If you are strong and don’t have a head it’s all wrong. It all starts from the head.

“At first I told my son not to do like Balotelli. He must imitate [Cristiano] Ronaldo or [Lionel] Messi, not Balotelli.”