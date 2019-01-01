'He is an exceptional player' - Lyon president Aulas says club will offer Depay new contract

The 25-year-old has impressed during his time in Ligue 1, with his current side hoping to keep him for several more seasons

president Jean-Michel Aulas has said that the club intends to make a new contract offer to star man Memphis Depay.

After a tough spell at , Depay has reignited his career in following a move to Lyon in January 2017.

The 25-year-old has become one of the top performers in and has netted 11 goals in 14 games in all competitions this season, including four in four outings.

Depay has also maintained a key role for the national team, which has qualified for - the team's first major tournament since World Cup 2014.

With his star back on the rise, Depay has been subject to interest from clubs around Europe, with and linked recently.

Aulas, though, is hoping that his club can tie Depay down to a new deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of next season.

"He's going to decide," Aulas told beIN Sports. "We will make him an extension proposal because he is an exceptional player.

"He is an endearing boy. For me, he's not only a great player, but also an interesting man."

Aulas also said he was pleased with his manager Rudi Garcia's recent decision to name Depay the new captain of Lyon.

"I applauded both hands when he was named captain," Aulas said.

"We also have two or three vice captains, including Leo Dubois who is unfortunately injured. It's a good choice."

Should Depay decide that his future lies away from Lyon, his former club Manchester United will hold the first option on his future.

Last month, Lyon sporting director Juninho confirmed to the club's official website that the Red Devils will have a say in Depay's future should multiple clubs show interest.

"Manchester has a priority if several clubs line up to buy him," Juninho said. "But we have not received any offers so far. He is really happy right now in Lyon."

Lyon currently sit in seventh place in the Ligue 1 table and will take on eighth-place in a league match on Tuesday.