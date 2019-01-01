‘He can’t run or score goals but he’s a leader’ – Luiz hails Lampard and airs Chelsea trophy ambition

The Blues defender has been impressed by a new boss and is looking for a club legend to guide his side towards more major silverware in 2019-20

David Luiz has saluted the leadership qualities of Frank Lampard, while talking up ’s desire to secure more major silverware in the 2019-20 campaign.

It has been another summer of change at Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri left the dugout after just one season in English football, paving the way for club legend Lampard to return to familiar surroundings.

There has also been movement in the transfer market, despite the Blues working under a two-window embargo.

Eden Hazard has departed, while Christian Pulisic has arrived and Mateo Kovacic seen a loan agreement with turned into a permanent agreement.

Lampard is now looking to piece everything together in west London, with Luiz encouraged by what he has seen from a Blues icon.

The Brazilian defender told Chelsea’s official website of the new man at the helm: “He’s leading the team like he did as a player but just in a different way now.

“He cannot run anymore or score goals for us but he’s still a leader so it will be easy to understand him.

“It’s great to have him back and not just him but all his staff as well because they have known this club for a long time, they love this club and they were waiting for this opportunity.”

Having spent 13 years with Chelsea as a player, Lampard is well aware of the level of expectation he is now working under.

His predecessor, new boss Sarri, delivered a top-four finish and glory last season.

Luiz admits that everyone connected with the clubs is determined to build on that success, with trophy challenges demanded at one of the biggest teams on the planet.

He added: “Everybody understands this moment and we have to be patient but in the end everybody wants to win.

Article continues below

“If you don’t think about winning trophies then you cannot play for Chelsea. The ambition has to be high.

“There are many fantastic clubs in working with managers for three or four years with amazing squads but it’s up to us to understand as quickly as possible this new philosophy and try to win the games.”

Chelsea collected their first win of the Lampard era on Saturday as they breezed past St Patrick’s 4-0 in a pre-season friendly, with their Premier League campaign set to open with a trip to on August 11.