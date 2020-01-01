'He can score goals!' - Ighalo tipped to be Man Utd success story by ex-Watford team-mate

Craig Cathcart has backed the striker to "make the most" of the opportunity he has been handed at Old Trafford following his loan arrival

Odion Ighalo is a "good player" and quite capable of scoring goals for , according to Craig Cathcart, who has witnessed the striker's talents up close at .

Ighalo signed for the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day, returning to the Premier League after three years in .

The 30-year-old played for Watford prior to his spell in the far east, scoring 39 goals in 99 appearances across all competitions.

He hit 20 Championship goals during his first season with the Hornets, helping them earn promotion, and he was able to transfer that form into the Premier League.

Ighalo scored 16 goals in 37 top-flight appearances in 2015-16 but ended up leaving the club the following year to join Changchun Yatai.

The forward secured a permanent switch to Shanghai Shenhua in 2019 and finished as the top scorer for at the African Cup of Nations before announcing his retirement from international football.

He will now be expected to boost United's bid for a top-four finish, with one of his ex-Watford team-mates backing him to seize an "amazing opportunity" with both hands.

Cathcart - who rose through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before moving to Vicarage Road in 2014 - is certain Ighalo will adapt to his new surroundings in Manchester due to the fact he has always been an "ambitious player".

“I’m delighted for him, to be honest," Cathcart told United's official website. "I know it’s something that he’ll be really enthusiastic about, because he was an ambitious player.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for him and I’m sure he’ll do everything in his power to make the most of it.

"He can adapt. He’s got good link-up play if you do play with two strikers, and he can also hold the ball up if you want to go with the one striker.

“He can run the channels as well, because he’s got good pace and good strength and he’s always a threat in the box.”

Cathcart went on to recall Ighalo's big-game mentality at Watford, adding: “I remember when we first got into the Premier League, the big occasions against the big clubs, he’d always look forward to them.

“And, if I remember correctly, he scored quite a lot of goals against the big clubs.

“So the fact that he’s going to be given the opportunity to play at United is just huge.

"He’s got every chance to have a successful spell there, because he’s a good player and he can score goals, definitely.”

Ighalo has been tipped to make his United debut against at Stamford Bridge on February 17, but there is also a chance he could make his bow when Watford arrive at Old Trafford six days later.

“I haven’t spoken to him, but, as soon as he signed, I knew we were playing against United pretty soon,” said Cathcart.

“So I’ll be looking forward to seeing him and having a chat, and seeing how he’s getting on, because he’s a great lad and someone I really enjoyed playing with.”