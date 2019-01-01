'He can play 90 minutes' - Zidane suggests Hazard set for first Real Madrid start against PSG

The 28-year-old made his competitive debut for the club at the weekend and is now set to play more minutes in the Champions League

manager Zinedine Zidane has suggested that summer signing Eden Hazard could make his first start for the club against PSG in the on Wednesday.

Having joined Madrid from this summer in a €100 million (£88m/$112m) move, Hazard had to miss the beginning of Madrid's season due to a thigh injury suffered in pre-season.

The Belgian finally made his competitive debut for his new side on Saturday as Madrid earned a 3-2 win at home to in .

The 28-year-old came on for the final 30 minutes of the game, and now his manager has indicated he could be in line to play more on Wednesday.

"Hazard is ready to play 90 minutes," Zidane said at the press conference ahead of his side's Champions League opener.



"We've had a few more sessions and I think he can play the full 90 minutes. You'll find out."

Even if Hazard does not start against PSG, he is likely to get his first start with his new side sooner rather than later as Madrid get set for a busy run of fixtures.

The Blancos have five games scheduled in a two-week period, with league fixtures against , Osasuna and local rivals Atletico set to follow Wednesday's game against PSG.

Aftter struggling during the 2018-19 campaign, Madrid have won two and drawn two in their four league matches to begin the new season.

Ahead of their return to Champions League action, Zidane indicated that he's happy with how his side have performed thus far in La Liga.

"It's a high-profile game at the start of the season," Zidane said of the PSG match.

"I think we started well. We could've done better after drawing twice but I'm sure we can do better."

Madrid will face their most difficult match of the group stage right away, traveling to Parc des Princes to take on the champions in Group A action.

and are the other two sides in the group as Madrid look to win a fourth Champions League trophy in five seasons.

After winning three consecutive Champions League titles, Madrid saw their incredible run end in the round of 16 last term as they were stunned by .