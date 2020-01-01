‘Hazard will return in time for Euro 2020’ – Martinez ‘convinced’ Real Madrid ace will be fit

The former Chelsea man will be available for the Blancos again this season, the ex-Everton and current Belgium boss has said

Eden Hazard will return in time to play for at , national team boss Roberto Martinez has said.

The 29-year-old attacker limped out of ’s 1-0 loss to last weekend and the club subsequently confirmed that he had broken his ankle – an injury that typically takes around three or four months to heal.

Martinez, however, has been bullish about the former star’s ability to bounce back from the problem, stating that he is “convinced” Hazard will be back in action for Los Blancos before the end of the season, thereby giving him a chance of featuring in Belgium’s squad for Euro 2020.

Speaking to Cadena Cope on Thursday, the former boss said: “We spoke with Eden and we are in the process of seeing when he might be able to return to action.

“Everyone was extremely disappointed with his latest injury but it’s part of a footballer’s life.

“In the last eight years, he’s missed very few games but I am convinced that he will come back before the last game in this summer and will be a big player for Real Madrid.

“Even if Real Madrid’s medical staff have not asked me for my opinions, we’re in contact with them.”

Since moving to from Chelsea last summer, Hazard has had a tough time with injury problems, managing to play only 10 league matches, in which he has contributed one goal and four assists.

He missed the beginning of the season because of a hamstring injury and was then out of action for more than two months following a hairline fracture in his foot.

Since debuting in 2008, he has become a vital member of the Belgium national set up, helping them to finish third at the 2018 World Cup.

He has amassed 106 caps and has scored 32 goals for the side that sits in the No.1 position on the FIFA Ranking, and therefore hold serious aspirations of making a strong run towards a first European title in the summer.