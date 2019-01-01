Hazard takes on Ronaldo's No. 7 shirt at Real Madrid

The Belgian will take the famous number from Mariano Diaz, who wore it last year during his first campaign with the club

Eden Hazard will take on the No. 7 shirt in his first season at , the club announced on Friday.

The Belgian wore the No. 50 in the pre-season, but will now take on the number that Cristiano Ronaldo wore during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mariano Diaz wore the No. 7 last season in Madrid's first campaign after Ronaldo's move to , but the striker has now switched to the No. 24 to give Hazard the famous shirt.

Hazard completed a move from Chelsea to Real Madrid this summer in a deal worth €100 million (£88m/$112m).

The 28-year-old wore the No. 10 shirt at but with that number occupied by Luka Modric, he has opted for the shirt that Ronaldo, Raul, Emilio Butragueno and others have worn at Madrid.

James Rodriguez, who used to wear the No. 10 shirt before his two-season loan to , has returned to Madrid and has been given the No. 16 for the 2019-20 season.

Among Madrid's other summer transfer arrivals, Eder Militao will wear No. 3, Ferland Mendy will take No. 23, Luka Jovic will wear No. 18 and Rodrygo the No. 27.

Gareth Bale, whose future is up in the air after manager Zinedine Zidane publicly wished for his departure, has again been given the No. 11.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who wore the No. 25 in his first season with the club, has switched to the No. 13 that he wore during his time at Chelsea and .

Real Madrid will face in a friendly on Sunday before opening play next weekend with a game against .

The Blancos are hoping for a much-improved campaign in 2019-20 after a season that saw them knocked out of the by in the last 16 and finish 19 points back of champions in La Liga.

Hazard was a major part of the summer rebuild, and the Belgian got off the mark in a friendly against Salzburg earlier this week.

"I'd been waiting for this moment for the last five games and it's happened today. I'm very pleased," Hazard said after the game.