Havertz offered transfer advice as Liverpool, Man Utd & Bayern Munich rumours build

Kevin Volland, a Bayer Leverkusen team-mate of the talented 20-year-old midfielder, has told the youngster to do whatever he feels is right for him

Kai Havertz is a man in demand, with the likes of , and all said to be on his trail, and team-mate Kevin Volland has told the youngster to do whatever he feels is right.

The 20-year-old playmaker is expected to have a big career call to make at some stage in the near future.

His potential is being courted by leading sides across Europe and big-money bids are considered to be only a matter of times.

Volland is aware that Leverkusen have a prized asset on their hands and believes Havertz, despite his relative inexperience, is sensible enough to think long and hard before deciding which path to take.

A fellow midfielder told Goal of a talented colleague: "He should sit down with his parents and make a decision that he supports 100 per cent. My simple advice to him would be: Do what you really want to do.”

Volland admits he has never been in any doubt that Havertz was destined for big things, with a Leverkusen academy graduate having burst onto the scene in 2016 and gone on to become a senior international and star turn in the .

He added on his first experiences of a hot prospect: “It was immediately obvious that Kai is a gifted footballer. He was tall but not as athletic as he is now.

“I can still remember a duel with him. I said to myself: ‘Oh, the youth player, I will easily defeat him in a duel’. However, I found that Kai was more robust than I thought. And he has always shown himself eager to learn.”

There are several directions in which Havertz could head from this point and it may be that he decides to spread his wings outside of his homeland, with there plenty of Premier League suitors ready to snap him up.

Alternatively, he could become the latest home-grown star to join the books at German champions Bayern.

Volland once had the opportunity to head for the Allianz Arena himself, but he opted to link up with 1860 Munich at 15 years of age as he saw better potential for progress and first-team development.

The 27-year-old said of that decision: “I saw at 1860 the greater opportunities to become a professional.

“At that time, 1860 attached great importance to youth work and relied on good youth players for the first team.

“It was different with FC Bayern. They already had an outstanding squad and the financial means to bring some world-class players in.”

That call has paid off for Volland, who has 10 caps for Germany himself and over 300 club appearances to his name.

Article continues below

He has competed with and against some of the very best in the business, with a international on the books of giants considered to have been his toughest opponent.

Leverkusen are currently competing alongside the Bianconeri in Group D, with Volland saying of the challenges they pose in the wake of a 3-0 defeat in Turin: “After the game against Juve I would say Juan Cuadrado [is the hardest I’ve faced].

“He made life pretty difficult for me. I knew in advance that he was a great offensive player, but had thought that he would have his weaknesses on the defensive side. Then he got me constantly on my feet.”