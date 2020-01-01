‘Havertz would improve Liverpool, but Man Utd need him’ – Hamann expects Premier League interest

The former Reds midfielder believes bids from England could be tabled for a hot prospect who continues to star in Germany for Bayer Leverkusen

Kai Havertz would improve , says Dietmar Hamann, but are considered to be the Premier League side most in “need” of doing a deal for the starlet.

With the having taken centre stage in Europe over recent weeks, having been the first to return amid the coronavirus pandemic, a 20-year-old playmaker has been performing to a global audience.

Havertz has certainly been catching the eye, with his stock continuing to rise heading towards the next transfer window.

Plenty of heavyweight outfits are said to be mulling over bids for the international, with many suggesting that he tops the likes of Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner when it comes to the best players currently available in the Bundesliga market.

Hamann is among those to share that opinion, with the former Liverpool midfielder expecting plenty of interest to be shown in Havertz from England.

He told Sky Sports: "I think a lot of Premier League clubs will be interested in him, he's a terrific player and there's not many better around at the moment.

"If you look at Manchester United, it's very clear they need new personnel going forward, and I think he'd improve pretty much every team. Liverpool are a bit different with the way they set up and play, but besides that I think he improves every team.

"Before the break people were talking about three figures, a hundred-odd million, if that's a price any club is prepared to pay in the summer, I'm not sure, but the likelihood is he will leave Leverkusen and take on another challenge in the summer."

While suggesting that one of his former clubs may be keen on taking Havertz, Hamann believes another – – have to be considered favourites to land the crown when European competition resumes.

He said of a side that now sit seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table: "They've got a pretty high standard this season, they struggled a little bit under the old manager, but with the current one, Hansi Flick, he has them playing again.

"I think they are probably the best team in Europe at the moment. I think if the Champions League resumes, Bayern are the team to beat.

"[In the Bundesliga], last week they were four points ahead of Dortmund, I think Dortmund should have had a penalty, maybe a red card for [Jerome] Boateng to level the game with half an hour to go, but the way they are playing, on Saturday they scored a couple of goals which were absolutely brilliant."

Bayern eased past 5-0 in their most recent outing, with Robert Lewandowski maintaining his prolific strike rate by recording another couple of goals in that contest.