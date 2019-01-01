Live Scores
African All Stars

Hat-trick hero Aubameyang second only to Aguero on goal chart

Getty Images
The Gabonese forward was at his awe-inspiring best against Valencia, with a stunning performance seeing him close in on the Manchester City talisman

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is having a season to remember with Arsenal, with only Sergio Aguero managing more goals than him among Premier League players.

The Gabonese forward was at his best as he smashed in three goals as the Gunners cruised past Valencia to zoom into the Europa League final.

In the process, he became the first Arsenal player to score a hat-trick in Europe since Lucas Perez against Basel in 2016.

He headed into that fixture with just five goals in the competitionm but against the Spaniards, he was very much in the mood, and helped himself to the match ball.

His first of the evening took his tally to 27 goals in all competitions this season, four behind Aguero among Premier League players

After completing his treble, he extended his haul to 29 goals to move two goals behind the Manchester City forward.

Arsenal battle Chelsea for the top prize on May 29 at Baku's Olympic Stadium.

