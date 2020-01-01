Hassan Al Thawadi: Club World Cup will provide a vital learning opportunity

Qatar looking forward to host the Club World Cup next year and promise to make it a memorable experience for all stakeholders…

The 2020 edition of the Club World Cup will be held in from 1-11 February 2021. The 2022 World Cup hosts will host the continental club championship for the second consecutive season after hosting the 2019 edition.

Hassan Al Thawadi, the Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, has assured that the upcoming Club World Cup will be an ‘exceptional experience’ for fans, players and officials'.

“Hosting the FIFA Club World Cup for a second time represents another vital learning opportunity for our country as we edge ever nearer to hosting the FIFA World Cup. We will be working closely with our stakeholders to provide an exceptional experience for fans, players and officials, while fine-tuning our plans for 2022.”

Nasser Al Khater, who serves as the CEO of the FIFA Club World Cup 2020 Local Organizing Committee, hopes to deliver the continental club championship with as many fans as possible at the stadiums.

“It is our goal to host matches during the FIFA Club World Cup with as many fans as possible and build on the success of 2019 to deliver an even better experience for everyone involved. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and ensure our preparations prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved in the tournament.”

Meanwhile, H.E. Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al Thani, who is the President, Football Association (QFA) believes that hosting the Club World Cup for the second time running would confirm their readiness for the 2022 World Cup.

“It was a pleasure to welcome thousands of fans from across the world in 2019. Hosting the event for a second time will undoubtedly confirm our readiness for the FIFA World Cup.

“I wish all the participating teams the best of luck and look forward to witnessing top-level football during the tournament.”

“The tournament presents an exciting opportunity for Al Duhail, who will have the chance to take on some of the best club sides in the world. We also look forward to again hosting , one of the most prestigious clubs in world football.”