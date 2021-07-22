Harry Kane is one of the most dangerous strikers in football, but how have his skills measured up in his trophy cabinet?

Harry Kane has had a fruitful goal-scoring career with Tottenham and England, captaining his club side to a Champions League final and leading the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 final.

While his goal-scoring prowess has never been doubted, the question remains about whether or not he has ever won a major trophy.

Goal takes a look at Kane's silverware successes.

Has Harry Kane ever won a trophy?

Kane has not won a major trophy on club and international level.

He has, however, finished as League Cup runner-up twice (2014-15 and 2020-21) and Champions League runner-up (2019) with Tottenham, as well as runner-up with England at Euro 2020.

Kane lost the Champions League final to Liverpool in a 2-0 defeat, with Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi's goals securing the Reds their sixth title in the competition.

The striker successfully led his England team to the finals of the Euro 2020 against Italy, overcoming the likes of Germany, Ukraine and Denmark in the knockout phases, but ultimately saw his side come up short, losing 3-2 in the penalty shootout after the game ended 1-1 after full-time.

He has also earned a third-place trophy with England at the Nations League in 2018-19.

What individual titles has Harry Kane won?

Though he has never won a title with Tottenham or England, he has won numerous individual honours, prizes and titles.

He has been named Premier League Golden Boot winner three times (2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21) as well as Premier League Player of the Month six times.

He has also been awarded Tottenham Player of the Year's title twice, as well as the PFA Fans' Player of the Year in 2016-17.

You can see the full list of Kane's individual honours below.