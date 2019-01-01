Haron Shakava challenges Gor Mahia players to learn from Dennis Oliech

Gor Mahia has so far managed to collect ten points from the six games

Haron Shakava has challenged Gor Mahia players to take full advantage of the presence of Dennis Oliech to learn from Kenya’s all-time record scorer.

Oliech joined K’Ogalo on a two-year deal in his only second stint in the Kenyan Premier League. The former Harambee Stars captain hit his first goal for the defending champions when he steered Hassan Oktay side to a 2-1 win over Posta Rangers on Wednesday.

Shakava, who missed the midweek clash and will be unavailable when Gor Mahia host New Star of Cameroon on in the Caf Confederation Cup playoff on Sunday, believes that the presence of Oliech in K’Ogalo’s dressing room, will not only boost players' psychology but also help the club hit greater heights despite a sloppy start to the season.

"Oliech is a legend; an icon whom everyone would like to be associated with. His presence will add more value to the side. It is a motivation for the young players who want to go far and we will for sure learn a lot.

"This season we want to be better, and I believe we have everything to help us succeed, just a matter of hard work on and off the pitch."

