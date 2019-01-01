Harit’s Schalke hold Hakimi’s Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga

The Morocco internationals featured for their respective clubs as the Royal Blues shared the points with Lucien Favre’s men

Amine Harit and Achraf Hakimi were on parade as 04 played out a 0-0 draw against in Saturday’s German game.

Harit was handed his ninth league appearance but could not add to his four league goals this season while his compatriot Hakimi featured for the visitors.

Both teams started the game impressively, but it was Hakimi who had the best chance in the opening 45 minutes, however, the 20-year-old’s effort failed to beat goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

Both sides made three changes each to ensure a turnaround of the game but none was able to break the deadlock as they left Veltins-Arena with a share of the points.

Harit along with defender Salif Sane featured for the duration of the game while Hakimi made way for Julian Brandt in the 86th minute.

The draw ensures Dortmund are third on the log with 16 points from nine games while Schalke are in the seventh spot with 15 points from the same numbers of matches.

Both sides will hope to bounce back to winning ways when the Royal Blues take on Arminia Bielefeld and BVB slug it out against Borussia M'gladbach on October 29 and 30 respectively.