Harit ends 22-game Bundesliga goal drought on his Schalke 04 landmark match

The Morocco star helped the Royal Blues secure their first win in the 2020-21 season on Saturday

Amine Harit ended his 22-game goal drought on his 100th appearance for 04 in their 4-0 win over .

The 23-year-old produced three assists at the Veltins-Arena and sealed the hosts' first league victory in the 2020-21 season on Saturday.

Harit's last Bundesliga goal was against in November 2019 when he opened the scoring in Schalke 04's 2-1 away win.

This was his 100th appearance for the Royal Blues since he joined from club in 2017. He has played in 84 league matches, five games with 11 appearances in the German Cup.

The international provided all the assists as the USA's Matthew Hoppe scored three goals before he rounded up the emphatic victory with his 73rd-minute strike.

He was in action for 88 minutes on Saturday before he was replaced by Ahmed Kutucu while his compatriot Hamza Mendyl was an unused substitute for the Royal Blues.

On the other end, 's Ishak Belfodil, Togo's Ihlas Bebou, Mali's Diadie Samassekou and 's Kasim Nuhu were on parade for Hoffenheim at the Veltins-Arena.

The victory moved Schalke 04 from the bottom of the Bundesliga table to 17th with seven points after 15 matches.

They will be aiming to build on the victory when they visit for their next league outing on January 17.