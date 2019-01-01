'Hard work continues' - English Championship Player of the Month Semi Ajayi vows to go better

The Nigeria international scored five goals in five games to clinch the coveted individual prize for the first time in his career

United versatile midfielder Semi Ajayi has vowed to continue working hard after winning the Championship Player of the Month for March.

The 25-year-old, after his transition from defence to the base of Rotherham's midfield, was in spectacular form, scoring five goals in five games including braces against and Queens Park .

The imposing form saw him beat off competitions from midfielder Emiliano Buendia, ’s Pablo Hernandez and defender Jack O’Connell to claim the individual accolade.

And former player has taken to the social media to express his delight.

“Humbled to have won Player of the Month for March,” Ajayi posted on Instagram.

“Thanks to God and all my teammates and staff at Rotherham United who I couldn’t have won this award without.

“The hard work only continues now, five games to go.”

Ajayi who has scored seven goals in 41 league appearances for Rotherham this season will hope to help his side claim victory against on Saturday to boost their relegation survival.