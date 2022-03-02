Hard Rock Cafe launches 'Messi burger' inspired by PSG superstar
James Westwood
Getty
Hard Rock Cafe have launched a new signature burger inspired by Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi.
Messi linked up with the popular restaurant chain last year as a brand ambassador, committing to a five-year agreement on Hard Rock’s 50th anniversary.
The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will now be appearing on their menu, and has also featured in a short advert to confirm the release of the 'Messi burger'.
Editors' Picks
- From sprints with Rapinoe to playing Champions League: Ayers' path from NWSL to Sweden 'dream'
- 'The WWE champion tweeted me!' - Why Arsenal play wrestling music at the Emirates Stadium
- Karna Solskjaer: Man Utd's teen forward who ‘wants to be famous in her own right’
- 'Terror and desperation' - How trapped Brazilian footballers escaped Ukraine
What is the Messi burger?
The meal consists of two large beef patties served on a brioche bun and a number of toppings, including Hard Rock Cafe’s smoky burger sauce, provolone cheese, caramelized red onion and sliced chorizo.
The burger will be available to UK customers for £10.00, while the addition of a fried egg is optional for a small charge.