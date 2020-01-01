Hanane Ait El Haj: Morocco defender joins Mubanga and Nachula at Zaragoza

The Spanish outfit has added the Moroccan as the newest African in their squad after the signing of the Zambian duo

Zaragoza have confirmed the signing of international Hanane Ait El Haj from Moroccan side ASFAR.

The defender will arrive at Estadio Pedro Sancho in the summer after seeing out the 2019-20 campaign with ASFAR, whom she helped win the Moroccan top-flight titles in the last four years.

Her switch will see the Raja d'Agadir-born former Najah de Souss and Nadi Baladi de Laayoune defender move to pursue her professional career with the Reto Iberdrola club in .

Having agreed on personal terms, Ait El Haj's signing represents the ambition of Nacho Bracero's side as the Moroccan becomes his sixth new arrival this summer ahead of the new season.

She also will become the third African to join the Spanish club after the signing of Zambia duo Racheal Nachula and Hellen Mubanga, from Green Buffaloes and Red Arrows, last week.

Besides the signed African trio, Zaragoza has also secured the services of 's Annelie Leitner, America's Mady Brown and 's Lisbeth Castro.

Her move will also swell the list of Moroccan female footballers to ply their trade in Spain after Meryem Hajri with Huelva.

After a routine medical at the club, Ait El Haj will hope to boost the ranks of Zaragoza and inspire the team to the top-flight next term.