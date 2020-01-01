Hamidin defends FAM's decision to stay out of ACC2020

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin stands by the organisation's decision not to send any Malaysian team for the inaugural AFF club tournament.

The 2020 Asean Club Championship will see 12 teams from , , Indonesia, Singapore, Myanmar, , Laos, Cambodia and Brunei competing for the main prize.

One obvious omission from the list is Malaysia as Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have already decided to have no part in the current iteration of the tournament that is scheduled for middle of 2020.

More teams

While the competition has yet to get the blessing from Asian Football Confederation (AFC), FAM sees further difficulties in accommodating extra fixtures into their domestic season.

Not to mention with specific dates already planned for the national team, there's little to none available slots for teams to join the competition, a decision that has the full backing of Hamidin.

"The tournament hasn't got the sanction from AFC and it's only between the clubs. When we discussed with Tan Cheng Hoe and the national team, there's a clash there. My priority is for national team.

"Plus from next year we have a direct slot in the AFC and two slots in the , so there's more than enough matches for the teams to play.

"What is the most troubling is the schedule because that impact our league and our national team preparations. If the coming years we see a need, then we could reconsider.

"What the others did is their prerogative, we made our decision based on our internal discussions," said Hamidin on Tuesday.

Looking at the list of teams that have been confirmed for the competition, Asean Football Federation (AFF) have stuck with their decision to only have league and cup winners.

It is understood that FAM has previously requested that lower ranked teams in the 2019 Malaysia Super League like the 3rd and 4th placed teams be allowed to enter but that request has been denied.

