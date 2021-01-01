Haller double propels Ajax past PSV Eindhoven

The Ivory Coast international continued with his impressive performances for the Sons of the Gods at Johan Cruyff Arena

Sebastien Haller scored twice to help Ajax secure a 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in a Cup tie on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old has been delivering eye-catching performances since teaming up with the Sons of the Gods in January from Premier League club West Ham United.

The forward bagged an assist on his debut for Ajax and then opened his goalscoring account against Twente and he has now taken his tally to four goals across all competitions.

The attacker was handed his eighth appearance at Johan Cruyff Arena and made the most of the opportunity to help his side secure all three points.

The Ivory Coast international opened the scoring in the encounter in the 19th minute after receiving a timely assist from Davy Klaassen.

Five minutes later, the forward doubled his side’s lead with a fine strike after he was set up by Dusan Tadic to complete his brace in the match.

Jurrien Timber then turned the ball into his own net to hand PSV Eindhoven a consolation goal in the encounter.

The forward featured for the duration of the game while his teammate and Cameroon international Andre Onana was not involved in the game, having started his one-year ban, pending an appeal.

Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui was also on parade for the entirety of the game and played a key role in Ajax's victory.

Erik ten Hag’s men have now extended their unbeaten run to 11 games, having last tasted defeat against Atalanta in a Champions League game in December.

Haller will hope to continue his fine form in front of goal when the Sons of the Gods take on Heracles in their next league game on Saturday.

The forward has previously featured for Auxerre, Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham United, where he played more than 45 Premier League games.

Haller has two caps for the Ivory Coast national team and will hope his fine displays for Ajax will earn him a recall to the Elephants team for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.