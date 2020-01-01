Hakimi proud of attracting transfer interest while on loan at Dortmund

The Morocco international is delighted to be turning heads but is unsure where his future lies

Achraf Hakimi said he is flattered by interest from across Europe as the full-back looks to resolve his future.

Hakimi signed a two-season loan deal with in 2018 and the international is set to return to Madrid at the end of the current campaign, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 21-year-old's future remains up in the air amid links to , , and following his exploits for outfit Dortmund.

Asked if he was flattered by the interest, Hakimi told Cadena SER: "Who does not like it? I am proud of what I am doing.

"In June I will have to make a decision and it will be a great step for my career. In theory, my contract ends in June and from there I have to return to Madrid.

"I have not yet had contact with Madrid on this matter, but I imagine that soon we will have some conversation to find out what is best for me."



"I don't know when my contract ends, that subject is taken by my agent," Hakimi said when asked when his contract ends in Madrid. "It is the same contract that I signed in 2017."

The Bundesliga and major European leagues, as well as and the Copa America, have been postponed amid the Covid-19 crisis.

May 9 could see the return of the Bundesliga as the likes of Bayern return to training, albeit in small groups while following strict guidelines on hygiene and the distance kept between players.

On the proposed return date, Hakimi said: "It is an estimated date, I think it can change. I'm glad it's that date, but the sooner the better. However, we have to be careful about the situation we are in."

Hakimi, discussing Dortmund's training measures, added: "I arrive at 10 and we start training at 10:30. I work with my group, with five or six people. We do not cross. We each work on our own. We do not make any contact.

"We mix a little, gym, rondo or soccer-tennis. But with almost no contact."