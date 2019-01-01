Haaland visits to Dortmund and Leipzig confirmed by Salzburg chief

Christoph Freund has revealed that the Austrian club have been "involved in all discussions" over the Norwegian's proposed switch to Germany

Red Bull Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed that teenage striker Erling Braut Haaland visited for transfer talks with and on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of Europe's most promising young forwards after a blistering start to the 2019-20 campaign at Salzburg.

Haaland has netted 28 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions, including eight in the , attracting attention from some of the world's biggest clubs in the process.

and have both been linked with the Norway international ahead of the January transfer window, while and have also been named as potential suitors.

However, it now appears that the is his most likely next destination, with Salzburg chief Freund confirming that Haaland met with Dortmund and Leipzig representatives in person earlier this week.

"We are involved in all discussions," Freund told a press conference on Thursday. "Of course, we also knew that Haaland was in Leipzig and Dortmund yesterday.

"Everyone in Salzburg wants the best for him."

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc was unwilling to divulge any information on Haaland, however, insisting he would not be drawn on any speculation regarding the striker's future.

When asked about the teenager's alleged trip to Westfalenstadion ahead of a Bundesliga outing against on Saturday, Zorc responded: "Neither to this nor to other personalities I will comment.

"The focus is on our game in Mainz, to everything else there is no comment."

It is believed that Haaland is top of Dortmund's list of January targets, with Lucien Favre eager to bolster his attacking ranks as first-choice centre-forward Paco Alcacer continues to struggle with injuries.

When asked to comment on a possible move away from Salzburg in the winter market ahead of a European clash with Liverpool on Tuesday , Haaland said: "I just focus on my job, playing football, and to enjoy what I do every day and to go in with a clear mindset, to be in the present, and enjoy the moment right now."

The Austrian champions were knocked out of the Champions League after losing 2-0 at home to the Reds, but they will be entered into the knockout stages after finishing third in Group E.

Dortmund, meanwhile, qualified for the last 16 as runners up in Group F after beating Slavia Prague 2-1 at Westfalenstadion, thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt.