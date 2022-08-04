Erling Haaland not concerned about settling into Premier League following difficult Community Shield debut

The Norwegian forward failed to score in the defeat to Liverpool, but isn't worried about how he will settle in

Erling Haaland is not concerned about the idea of settling into the Premier League despite appearing to struggle in his official Manchester City debut.

City lost 3-1 to Liverpool in the 2022 Community Shield and Haaland failed to score in a performance that saw him spurn key chances, including an opportunity from a seemingly unmissable range during the defeat.

The 22-year-old completed a £51.1 million move to City from Borussia Dortmund this summer and is expected to add a prolific edge to their front line, but is not worried about needing time to adjust.

What did Haaland say about settling in?

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Haaland acknowledged the idea of a settling-in period: "We will see about settling in. People can take time, people can come directly into it. We have to see, but I'm not concerned."

He added: "That's life as a footballer - you have to live with it. For me as a striker, this is something that I cannot stress about because if you think too much, you might end up doing things you don't want to do."

Haaland backs himself to improve at Man City

Despite arriving with such a rampant scoring record having bagged 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund, Haaland believes he can become even better at City.

He said: "I can improve everything. If you think I'm good at one thing, I can always get better."

He went further, relishing the chance to play under Pep Guardiola and insisting that improving is something he has to do.

Haaland said: "Part of the game is to get out of your comfort zone which is something I've been doing and something I like because then you develop more as a human being as well."