Haaland makes goalscoring return for Dortmund following injury lay-off
Erling Haaland wasted no time in resuming normal service for Borussia Dortmund as he found the net on his first appearance back following a spell on the sidelines with injury.
The Norwegian took the field on Saturday as a late substitute against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.
And he needed less than 10 minutes to make his mark as the visitors cruised to victory.
Back amongst the goals
Haaland's return to the bench for the weekend was a huge boost for Dortmund, who struggled without his extraordinary scoring touch.
He had been expected to miss the rest of December with a hip injury, but was fit enough to make Marco Rose's matchday squad following more than a month out of action.
The forward was brought on in the 72nd minute for Donyell Malen, with Dortmund 2-1 up thanks to goals from the Dutch striker and Emre Can.
Barely eight minutes had passed before Haaland extended that lead, marking the perfect return to first-team duties.
His Bundesliga tally now stands at a stunning 10 goals in just seven games, with only Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski out-scoring him so far this season.
