Haaland injury fears addressed as delayed Manchester City debut for £51m striker explained by Guardiola

The Norwegian striker was left out of the friendly victory over Club America, with no risks being taken on his fitness

Erling Haaland is still waiting on his debut for Manchester City following his £51 million ($61m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund, with Pep Guardiola revealing “niggles and a few problems” are keeping him on the side-lines for now.

The Premier League champions will not be taking any gambles on the Norwegian striker’s fitness as they ready themselves for the 2022-23 campaign.

The 22-year frontman is being eased into the fold and, with injury struggles holding him back at times last season, he will have to wait until the friendly with Bayern Munich in Green Bay on Saturday before potentially making his bow for a new club.

When will Erling Haaland make his Man City debut?

Explaining why Haaland did not play in the 2-1 victory over Club America in Texas, Guardiola told reporters: “Next game, Erling will be ready. He’s had niggles and a few problems. We’ll see. He’s trained just two sessions and didn’t want to take risks. The season is so long.”

Will Manchester City make any more signings?

Haaland has been joined at Man City this summer by England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips, with more big money being invested.

There have also been departures from Etihad Stadium, with versatile Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko the latest as he prepares to complete a £30m ($36m) move to Arsenal.

Left back cover for him is being sought, with Guardiola admitting there could be movement amid links to Brighton defender Marc Cucurella.

The Catalan coach said: “The club decide what they have to do - and I follow the club. The club decides the signings. We miss an important player in the locker room with Aleks, really really important. We are trying but it doesn't mean it's going to happen.

“If it doesn't happen we have alternatives with Joao Cancelo. Josh is a young young talent and Nathan Ake can play there. We will see what happens. We cannot forget Josh [Wilson-Esbrand]."