‘Haaland has confidence but he's humble as f***’, says Norway team mate

The Borussia Dortmund striker was criticised for his celebration against PSG, but he has been backed by international colleague Haitam Aleesami

Norway international Haitam Aleesami has lauded the mental qualities of team-mate Erling Haaland, who has taken the by storm since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Haaland had impressed in before his high-profile January switch and hit the ground running in , scoring 12 goals in 11 appearances before the Covid-19 pandemic stopped play.

The teenager also notched a goal against in the , sparking controversy as he was perceived to be mocking the side with his meditation celebration.

PSG came back to win the tie and their unhappiness with the young hitman was highlighted as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe replied in kind. Alessami, however, has defended his young cohort.

“That wasn’t the first time. He did it even when he played for Red Bull Salzburg,” he told GFFN.

“He is a young guy, but he is just a chill guy who loves to play football. One thing is to be calm and he is really calm, he is a young guy with confidence. He is humble as f***, but at the end of the day, he is hungry.

“Everything seems to be going perfectly for him, he is banging in goals, but when he’s on the pitch, you can see the hunger in his face. So, no matter the success, and it is the same with Sander Berge and Martin Odegaard, they’re hungry and in the meantime they’re humble.

“Even if they are doing really well or getting a lot of goals. Straight after the game, boom, they switch off, and just keep going on. With the same intensity and focus. Really good mentality.

“But Haaland for now is just a young guy who is enjoying and working really, really hard. You can even see it on his face in training and in games with the national team, and obviously he’s a talented guy, great finisher, strong, fast.

"He’s kind of got everything, some players maybe have speed, but not that good a finish. For now he has everything and I think with the years to come, he will just give us more.”