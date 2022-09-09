'Haaland became a burden' - Dortmund relieved when £51m Man City transfer went through

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has claimed that Erling Haaland became a "burden", with it a relief to see him move on to Manchester City.

Haaland sold at the right time

Lauds his contribution to BVB

Dortmund has moved on from Haaland

WHAT HAPPENED? Although the Norwegian was phenomenal for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 86 goals in 89 appearances, Kehl believes that he was sold at the right time for £51 million ($63m). Haaland's presence at Signal Iduna Park was becoming a distraction for BVB, and following his departure the German outfit have moved on with life.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As much as we have always appreciated Erling and the success he has had with our shirt, in the end the matter had definitely become a burden, both in the dressing room and for the club. In general, for the whole environment, it was just him," Kehl stated to Bild.

"The timing of the sale was right, both for us and for City. The fact that our first 10 goals this season have been scored by 10 different players proves it," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland moved to City over the summer and has been firing on all cylinders, netting 12 times in seven matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Dortmund have also adapted well to life without him and have made a strong start in the Bundesliga - winning four of their first five matches despite missing the services of Sebastian Haller, who was signed as a replacement for Haaland, as he is recovering from testicular cancer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kehl's comments on Haaland come at an interesting juncture as Dortmund will be visiting the Etihad next week to lock horns with City in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? The Black and Yellows are gearing up to return to action on Saturday when they will face RB Leipzig away from home, with a comfortable 3-0 victory enjoyed against FC Copenhagen in midweek Champions League competition.