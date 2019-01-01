Gundogan warns Liverpool: Man City can win title if we beat you

The German star believes that the Premier League champions can still defend their crown if they secure victory at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is confident that his side can overcome Liverpool in the Premier League title race, if they can get all three points in Thursday's crunch clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side currently trail the Reds by seven points at the top of the table, after an inconsistent December which saw them lose three out of seven matches.

In stark contrast, Jurgen Klopp's league leaders are on an eight-match winning streak and remain unbeaten - thrashing Arsenal 5-1 in their last outing at Anfield.

The two teams meet this evening in arguably the biggest game of the 2018-19 campaign, with City looking to reduce their rivals lead in the table to a more manageable four points.

Ahead of the heavyweight encounter, Gundogan has acknowledged that Pep Guardiola's men have little room for error but is hopeful of securing a vital three points.

"Of course, the pressure is great for us," he told Sport Buzzer. "I think it's a game that's at the absolute top level. It's going to be tight, as you've seen in the first 0-0 draw.

"We have a chance to reduce the gap to four points now, and then I think the season is long enough to make up for that in the rest of the games."

Gundogan went on to add that although City have failed to live up to their high standards in recent weeks, they will be extra motivated to turn things around in front of their own fans.

"It is true that in the past we did not look so good," he continued. "We now have the chance to make up for it. Due to the situation in the table, it's a special game anyway, which we naturally want to win at home."

The 28-year-old played under Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund before his switch to City and he is looking forward to embracing his former coach before kick-off.

"There is certainly a warm hug before the kick off," Gundogan added. "But then you go into the tunnel and you're ready. There is a lot at stake, everyone is preparing."

After Thursday's events City have a busy schedule on the horizon next week, with three more games to play in the space of eight days as they negotiate several different competitions.

First up is a FA Cup third round tie at home to Rotherham on Sunday, followed by a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Burton three days later, before a return to Premier League duty against Wolves the following Monday.