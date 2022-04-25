Gundogan open to MLS or Turkey move with contract expiring in 2023 - but wants to end career at Man City

Ilkay Gundogan hopes to play for Manchester City until the end of his career, but is open to making a move to United States or Turkey.

The midfieder's contract with City expires in the summer of 2023 and he suggested last month that he wants to sign an extension, but said there had been no talks with the club.

The Germany international, who is of Turkish descent, says he is happy in Manchester but would like to try his hand in Super Lig or MLS if he does not sign a new deal.

What did Gundogan say about his Man City future?

"Because of my roots, Turkey is naturally interesting," the 31-year-old told Sport1. "I also like the USA, I've been there on vacation several times.

"However, I'm not worried about that at the moment. I still have a contract in Manchester until 2023, I'm very happy there, both in sporting and private terms, and I can theoretically imagine ending my career at City."

How has Gundogan performed this season?

Gundogan, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, has made 38 appearances and scored eight goas for City in all competitions this season.

Article continues below

In the Premier League he has started 17 of the 23 matches in which he has featured, chipping in with six goals and four assists.

Most recently, he came off the bench to play the final 30 minutes as City ran out 5-1 winners against Watford to ensure they remain top of the table.

Further reading