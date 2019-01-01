Guinea's Bengali-Fode Koita outshines Emem Eduok as Kasimpasa stun BB Erzurumspor

The Guinean forward struck twice for the Apaches as his Nigerian opponent failed to help his team end their four-game winless streak in the league

Bengali-Fode Koita scored a brace while Emem Eduok scored BB Erzurumspor's only in their 2-1 defeat to Kasimpasa on Sunday.

Eduok returned to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium for the first time since his January move to Erzurum but his effort was not enough to halt his side's four-game winless run in the Turkish Super Lig.

Article continues below

Koita gave Kasimpasa an early lead with his effort in the 29th minute and the goal separated both teams for over half an hour until Eduok drew Hamza Hamzaoglu's side on level terms in the 61st minute with his eighth league goal of the season.

BB Erzurumspor's hopes of winning their first league game since February 17 were dashed after the Guinean forward scored the match-winning goal in the 76th minute courtesy of an assist from 's Mahmoud Trezeguet.

Kasimpasa are sixth in the Turkish Super Lig table, level on points with fifth-placed Yeni Malatyaspor and seventh-placed Alanyaspor while BB Erzurumspor, placed 17th in the log, are struggling in the drop zone with 22 points from 27 games.