'Guendouzi is a great professional' - Arsenal loanee backed at Hertha Berlin despite clashes with Arteta

The midfielder has thrived in Germany after enduring a difficult period in north London

Hertha Berlin sporting director Arne Friedrich says Matteo Guendouzi a "great player" and says his recent improvement shows clubs benefit from taking the time to help players.

Guendouzi joined the Bundesliga side on loan in October after he fell out of favour at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta and questions were raised about his attitude.

The 21-year-old has become a key player for the German side, having made 21 appearances and scored two goals, and Friedrich says Hertha have had no complaints about the Frenchman's behaviour or impact.

What has been said?

"When you talk about Guendouzi and see his skills, you realise that he is a great player," he told The Guardian.

"I’ve also read that he had problems at Arsenal but here he behaves very well. He puts all of himself on the field. He is a great professional.

"Guendouzi’s situation confirms that we must always understand how to help the players, with a talent like him it is worth it."

Guendouzi's future at Arsenal

The France Under 21 international joined Arsenal from Lorient in 2018 and made 82 first-team appearances before being loaned out last year.

He had been a regular in the team until December 2019 and then found playing time hard to come by due to fitness problems and issues with Arteta.

Guendouzi is contracted to the north London side until 2022, however, and said last month that he is still committed to the club.

"From the moment that I am playing for Arsenal, I will give everything for this club, for the fans, for the team, for the staff. I will work hard for the shirt as I have always done," he said.

What next for Hertha Berlin?

Hertha are lingering above the relegation playoff places in the Bundesliga.

After Sunday's clash at Union Berlin, they will take on Borussia Monchengladbach on April 10 before paying a visit to Mainz the following week.

