'Guardiola was p*ssed off!' - Ederson admits revealing penalty ambitions angered Pep

The Brazilian said he would have 'definitely scored' a penalty that his team-mate failed to, leading to anger from his boss

goalkeeper Ederson has revealed that he left manager Pep Guardiola "p*ssed off" after comments he made about penalty-taking duties back in 2018.

The Citizens had been playing host to Swansea at the time and eventually ran out 5-0 winners in the end, with David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus all getting their names on the scoresheet.

Jesus, however, failed to convert a spot-kick in that match after Federico Fernandez had given away a penalty. Luckily for the Brazilian, team-mate Bernardo Silva dispatched the rebound after no Swans defenders reacted quickly enough.

City had been three goals up when Jesus put the ball on the spot, prompting home fans at the Etihad into chanting Ederson's name as they wanted the shot-stopper to turn shot-scorer in a game the hosts would go on to win by a heavy margin.

The 'keeper said at the time: “I heard them (the fans) chanting my name, asking me to take the penalty, but Gabriel went there,” he said. “Unfortunately he missed it and Bernardo, fortunately, scored, but if the manager had asked me to go there, I would have definitely scored.

“I’m not sure if I would be able to do set-pieces, but I’m good at penalties, either using power or technique when I’m shooting. City have their regular penalty takers and we have good options, but if Pep asks me to take it, I’m there.

“Hopefully it will happen [before the end of the season]. I’d like to score.”

Article continues below

Ederson had meant nothing by his comments, certainly not against Jesus, but he learned soon after that Guardiola had been left incensed by what the 26-year-old had said in the mixed zone.

Currently on international duty as take in friendlies with and in the United States, Ederson recalled the tale as he spoke to reporters at a press conference.

“One time we won 5-1 – I think – and the crowd was asking for me to take the penalty,” he said with a smile. “In the mixed zone I was asked about it and I said that I had wanted to take it. Guardiola was p*ssed off!”