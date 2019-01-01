Guardiola wanted to bring me to Bayern Munich - Mane

The Liverpool star says the opportunity arose to join the German side, though he is unsure just quite how serious they were

Liverpool star Sadio Mane says that he was wanted by Pep Guardiola and Bayern Munich when the Spaniard was at the club..

The approach came in January 2014, and Mane was starring for Red Bull Salzburg after joining the club from Metz in 2012.

In the midst of a second season where he would go on to score 23 goals in 50 appearances, Mane caught the eye of Guardiola and Bayern during a January friendly.

Mane scored just 12 minutes into that friendly, then fired again just five minutes later to double Salzburg's advantage against a Bayern backline featuring David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Dante and Javi Martinez.

Salzburg went out to thrash Bayern 3-0 and, despite an approach from the club, Mane was never sold on just how interested the German powerhouse were, who coincidentally serve as his current side's Champions League opponent next week.

"In January 2014 we had a friendly against Bayern in Salzburg, the coach was then still Pep Guardiola and we surprised them with our way of playing," Mane told Sport Bild.

"My adviser Björn Bezemer later informed me that there was contact with Bayern after the match, but I don't think they were really interested."

Mane went on to join Southampton that summer for £11.8 million, and rapidly took the Premier League by storm by firing 25 goals in 75 total appearances for the club.

That prompted his eventual move to Liverpool in 2016, where he helped the club reach the Champions League final in 2017-18.

Mane has 13 goals in 31 total appearances this season as the Reds push Manchester City and Tottenham for the Premier League title.

Article continues below

Guardiola, of course, is now at Manchester City, who currently sit top of the league on goal difference with Liverpool still having a game to play.

Liverpool are back in the Champions League on Tuesday as they face off with Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

The first leg is set for Anfield, with Liverpool then looking ahead to a Premier League match against Manchester United just five days later.