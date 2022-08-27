'We are soft' - Guardiola says Man City must tighten defence after wobbly Crystal Palace display

- City fell behind 2-0 in first half
- Haaland hat-trick avoids slip up
- But Guardiola believes defence has been "soft"
WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City found themselves two goals down inside 30 minutes against Crystal Palace on Saturday, before an Erling Haaland hat-trick saved the day. The Citizens may have felt a sense of déjà vu after being in a similar position against Newcastle a week earlier, before rescuing a point in a 3-3 draw.
WHAT DID PEP SAY? Speaking to the BBC, Guardiola said: "The last two games have had a lot of goals and a lot of goals conceded. It was a good game. We have always struggled against them but we came back. In the previous seasons we didn't have it but now we are starting to do it. It is a good lesson for us what happened in the first half but now it is a good game. We have to improve. We are soft in some departments."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City remain unbeaten in the Premier League, something that looked unlikely at half-time on Saturday. Guardiola's team have now scored 13 goals in their opening four games, with new signing Haaland grabbing six for himself.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The champions host Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest on August 31 before travelling to Aston Villa for their first game in September.