Guardiola rules out Juventus job: Next season I will be Man City manager

The Spaniard is adamant that he will be staying put at the Premier League champions, with Massimiliano Allegri departing Juve

Pep Guardiola has insisted he will not be taking over at or any other club as he reiterated his commitment to .

Speculation is rife over who will take over at the champions, with Juve confirming that Massimiliano Allegri will be leaving his position at the end of the 2018-19 season.

That decision brings an end to a trophy-laden five-year spell in charge as Allegri successfully guided Juventus to five league titles in a row, as well as four trophies.

Juve have also been runner-up in the on two occasions under the Italian, although their disappointing campaign in Europe's premier club competition this time around did not help matters in terms of his position at the club.

As reported by Goal, Allegri held crunch talks with Juve president Andrea Agnelli on Wednesday, amid press rumours that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was being lined up as his replacement.

He had previously announced his intention to stay with the club, telling reporters ahead of his side's 2-0 defeat to : "I informed the president that I want to stay at the club before the game against : my choice is to stay at Juventus.

"I’m happy with the work I’ve done. This year we were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, maybe someone thought that winning this trophy is easy."

Juve have, however, made the decision to part ways with their head coach, with the club now likely to be linked with some of the biggest managerial names over the coming days.

One man who won't be taking over in Turin is Guardiola, however, with the City boss dismissing any notion he could return to .

The Spaniard told reporters ahead of the final against on Saturday: "How many times do I have to say? I'm not going to go to Juventus, I'm not going to move to Italy.

"I'm satisfied here, I'm not going anywhere. Next season I will be manager of Man City, I said many times."

Article continues below

The current favourite to land the job is former manager Antonio Conte.

The 49-year-old previously managed Juve during 2011 to 2014, before leaving the post to take charge of the Italy national team.

As reported by Goal, he had been lined up to replace Luciano Spalletti at Inter, although the soon-to-be vacant job at Juve could now muddy the waters over his potential move to take over at San Siro.