Guardiola receives FA warning following Liverpool outburst

The City boss lost his cool at Anthony Taylor's decision not to award a foul against Roberto Firmino late on

Pep Guardiola has received a warning from the Football Association (FA) regarding his conduct in the technical area during Manchester City’s 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on Thursday night.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane either side of Roberto Firmino's second-half equaliser saw City cut the gap at the top of the table to four points in a highly-charged encounter.

Guardiola reacted angrily to referee Anthony Taylor's decision not to award a foul following a challenge by Firmino on Fernandinho in the build-up to a chance late in the game when Mohamed Salah almost levelled for Liverpool.

It took a superb save from goalkeeper Ederson to ensure the Egyptian did not score a second for Liverpool, which almost certainly would have seen Jurgen Klopp’s side gain a point at the Etihad.

Guardiola was so infuriated by the decision he threw his hat and scarf to the ground in anger and began to vehemently protest with fourth official Martin Atkinson.

He continued his complaints when Taylor came over to join the discussion between the City manager and Atkinson.

The FA announced on Friday that Guardiola had accrued a stage one warning – his first such sanction of the season.

If a manager, coach or any other member of technical staff receives four such warnings they will receive a one-match ban.

Guardiola has previous when facing Liverpool and the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach was ejected from the technical area when the two clubs met in the Champions League quarter-final last season.

The City manager was even punished with a two-game touchline ban by UEFA, and many blamed the club’s 2-1 defeat to Lyon in September as a result of Guardiola’s absence.

The win against Liverpool on Tuesday ensured the Citizens cut the gap to the top of the table to four points. The reigning league champions could reduce that even further in their next Premier League fixture against Wolves.

However, before then City face two cup games. First they host Rotherham United in the FA Cup third round, before they welcome Burton Albion to the Etihad for the first leg of the League Cup semi-final.