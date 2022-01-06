Pep Guardiola will miss Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Swindon Town after becoming the latest Premier League manager to test positive for coronavirus.

A total of seven players and 14 backroom staff from within the first-team bubble are in self-isolation, including Guardiola and his assistant Juanma Lillo.

Former Liverpool coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of City's third-round trip to League Two Swindon with the game set to go ahead at this stage, along with the Premier League clash with Chelsea on January 15.

Who is Rodolfo Borrell?

Former Liverpool academy coach Borrell will be in the dugout for the trip to Swindon.

The 50-year-old joined the club in 2014 and became a part of Guardiola's coaching unit when the Catalan took over two years later.

After spending 13 years working in Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Borrell has a reputation for helping to nurture young talent having worked with players such as Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Raheem Sterling at a young age.

He is one of Guardiola's most trusted lieutenants, having remained a part of his coaching group throughout his time at the club, while former assistants Domenec Torrent and Mikel Arteta moved to New York City FC and Arsenal respectively.

Borrell helped Phil Foden's transition from the club's academy into the first team and could be crucial in settling what is likely to be a young squad that travels to Swindon as they aim to win the FA Cup for only the second time in 10 years.

Who many games will Pep Guardiola miss?

After City confirmed Guardiola would miss the tie against Swindon due to a positive Covid-19 test, it's difficult to ascertain exactly how many further matches he'll be unavailable for.

The mandatory isolation period in England has reduced from 10 days to seven - meaning, in theory, the City boss would be available to return to the dugout for the clash with Chelsea on January 15.

That, however, does not take into consideration if Guardiola's symptoms were to worsen and/or if he returns a further positive test at a later date.

How bad is Man City's Covid 'crisis'?

City confirmed there had been a major Covid outbreak at the club on January 6, with the game against Swindon scheduled to be played on Friday evening.

That match will go ahead, despite Guardiola and Lillo having both tested positive.

The club also confirmed that 14 backroom staff and seven first-team players are isolating due to Covid-related reasons, with a number of young players now set to take to the pitch at the County Ground.

It remains to be seen how the situation will affect City's Premier League plans, with games against Chelsea, in nine days, and Southampton to follow before February.

In a statement, the club said: "The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble.

"This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players."

