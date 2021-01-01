Guardiola matches Mourinho record for Champions League semi appearances after Man City take down Dortmund

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach is preparing for his eighth last-four tie in Europe's biggest club competition

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola joined old sparring partner Jose Mourinho as the coach with most appearances in the Champions League semi-finals after his side squeaked past Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

City were made to work hard for their 4-2 aggregate victory and actually trailed on away goals for much of the second leg after Jude Bellingham netted for the hosts.

But goals from Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden finally ended Dortmund's hopes of advancing, bringing City's manager level with the Special One in the process.

Two Champions League maestros

Guardiola made the Champions League last four for the eighth time in his career on Wednesday.

8 - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reached his eighth UEFA Champions League semi-final, now the joint-most in the history of the competition, alongside José Mourinho. Master. #UCL pic.twitter.com/BtUwe1YfYn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2021

Only Mourinho, who protagonised a series of heated encounters with Pep while the pair were at the helm of Real Madrid and Barcelona, has managed as many appearances in the competition's penultimate stage.

The Portuguese has reached the stage with four different clubs - Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Madrid - while winning the trophy at the helm of Porto and Inter.

Guardiola, meanwhile, has steered all of his three employers, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City, to the last four, but last lifted the title in the 2010-11 season while still with the Catalans.

The bigger picture

City now gear up for a blockbuster clash in the semis against Paris Saint-Germain, who gained revenge on Bayern Munich for last year's final defeat by eliminating the reigning champions over two thrilling legs.

The other last-four tie sees two of Mourinho's former clubs lock horns as Chelsea take on Madrid.

For now Guardiola's attentions turn back to domestic competition, where City are still in the hunt for three trophies.

Article continues below

On Saturday they travel down to Wembley for the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, while the following week Pep's men return to the London stadium to take on Tottenham in the Carabao Cup.

They also enjoy an 11-point lead at the Premier League summit, keeping alive hopes of an unprecedented quadruple in 2020-21.

Further reading