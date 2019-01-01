Guardiola makes more history but challenges Man City to 'improve'

The Blues claimed the FA Cup to complete a domestic treble, but their manager is looking for them to be even better in the 2019-20 campaign

Pep Guardiola says “can improve” despite seeing them wrap up an unprecedented treble with a 6-0 final mauling of .

The Blues have become the first side in the history of English football to complete a clean sweep of domestic honours.

A triumph was the first entry on City’s roll of honour for 2018-19, before the Premier League title was also successfully defended.

Another trip to Wembley delivered more silverware on Saturday, with Watford condemned to a record-equalling defeat in FA Cup showpieces.

Nobody has been able to halt City’s relentless pursuit of honours on home soil this season, and their manager believes they can get even better heading into another transfer window.

“We have to, always you can improve,” Guardiola told BBC Sport.

“There is no sense to stay still.”

While already looking to the future, Guardiola is prepared to acknowledge that his City side signed off their 2018-19 campaign in some style against the Hornets.

Raheem Sterling bagged a hat-trick for the Blues – the fourth in FA Cup final history – while David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus also got in on the act.

“It was an incredible final for us and we have finished an incredible year,” said Guardiola.

“To all the people at the club a big congratulations, especially the players because they are the reason why we have won these titles.”

City survived a scare early on as Watford threatened to open the scoring, but Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson stood firm to produce a crucial save from Roberto Pereyra.

“In the final these kind of things make the difference,” Guardiola added.

“Ederson saved us at a key point at the beginning of the game, because 1-0 would have been really difficult for us.”

City’s ability to offer a devastating response to Watford’s early probing is what has made them so successful.

There has been no letting up from Guardiola’s men across multiple competitions, with there a much-deserved sense of pride among those who have re-written the history books.

“It is an incredible feeling, to win all the domestic competitions for the first time is amazing,” Bernardo Silva said of the Blues’ achievement.

“What a team this is, the fans were amazing, they pushed us all season. Now it is time to rest, to celebrate and next season we will try and win it all again.

“It doesn’t matter if we win 1-0 or 5-0 there is always space for improvement. Next season we will try to be even better and try to win even more titles.”