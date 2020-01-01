'Guardiola is possibly the best coach in the world' - Ceballos on Arteta cutting his managerial teeth at City

The Arsenal midfielder says the Spaniard's experience at Manchester City holds him in good stead to become "one of the best" managers

Dani Ceballos has described Pep Guardiola as "possibly the best coach in the history of football", while talking up Mikel Arteta's credentials at .

Arteta served as Guardiola's understudy at for three years, helping to oversee the most successful period in the club's entire history.

City have picked up eight trophies since appointing the former boss in 2016, including back-to-back Premier League titles, the and three Carabao Cups.

Arteta took the decision to move into a number one role at Arsenal back in December, succeeding Unai Emery in the Emirates Stadium hot seat.

He inherited a squad struggling for form and confidence, but has managed to oversee a steady turnaround in fortunes over the last five months.

Arsenal were unbeaten in 2020 before the coronavirus outbreak called a temporary halt to the season, and still have a top-four finish to play for as well as success in the FA Cup.

Ceballos sees Arteta following in Guardiola's footsteps as one of the top coaches in the country, as he told DAZN: "I'm very happy with Mikel.

"He, as an assistant, learned from possibly the best coach in the history of football.

"He has some basic concepts and a winning mentality.

"I think he's going to be one of the best coaches [in ] very soon."

Ceballos is due to return to Real Madrid when his loan spell at Arsenal draws to a close this summer.

The Gunners are reportedly interested in signing the 23-year-old permanently, and have also been linked with a swoop for his services when the transfer market reopens.

However, Ceballos went on to reveal that Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has advised him to be patient and wait for his chance to shine at Santiago Bernabeu.

"When I was at Valdebebas two or three months ago, he told me that he was following the Premier League, that he'd seen me play and that he was happy that I was getting the minutes that I didn't have at times before," the Spanish midfielder added.

"My relationship with him is good.

"He always used to say that I was like him, that I was an energetic player that needed to play lots of games in order to play at a high rhythm.

"He always said that my future is at and to be patient because I might get the opportunity."