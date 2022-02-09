Guardiola: It's impressive Man City already have 60 points after Brentford win

Pep Guardiola is impressed Manchester City have already amassed 60 points this season, but he's not willing to write off a title push from perennial rivals Liverpool.

City earned three points from their 24th game of the season on Wednesday, taking down Brentford 2-0 through goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne.

The win gives City 60 points this season, 12 more than Liverpool who have two games in hand, and Guardiola was willing to admit he's been impressed by how his side has performed.

What was said?

"Liverpool have two games to play, then we see the gap - 14 games to play, many points to play for and more tough games like today," Guardiola said when asked to reflect on the title race.

"Everyone is tough competition, but it is impressive at this stage to have 60 points - we have done incredibly well so far."

Guardiola went on to discuss whether his City team is the best in the world, a claim made by his counterpart Thomas Frank of Brentford.

“No – we are not the best team in the world," Guardiola said. "The best team is Chelsea who won the Champions League and River Plate because they won in South America. The important thing is tomorrow and in three days we go to Norwich and have to win the game.

"This thing about who is the best, I don’t care. Be happy and try to play better every day and, at the end, we will see.

"We are in a good position, 60 points at the moment. We have to qualify for the Champions League because that is the most important target, then the Premier League and then arrive in the last few games fighting for the title. This is what I want to do.

"Now we spoke with the rest of the players Eat, rest, train, eat, rest, train because in three days we are away and then we have to travel to Portugal for the Champions League and everyone has to be ready."

Looking ahead

As Guardiola said, City face a short turnaround before facing Norwich this weekend as they continue their Premier League title push.

After that, they'll face Sporting CP on Tuesday in the Champions League as they continue their journey towards a second consecutive final before taking on Tottenham in the league on February 19.

