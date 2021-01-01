Guardiola compares Moyes to Buddha & says he 'dreams' of emulating West Ham boss

The City boss was full of praise for his opposite number on Saturday, saying he was a big help when he first arrived in the Premier League

Pep Guardiola says he dreams of emulating David Moyes’ 'Buddha-like' sense of serenity as Manchester City prepare to face West Ham on Saturday.

Moyes has bounced back from disappointing tenures at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland to lead the rejuvenated Hammers on an unlikely quest for European football.

Guardiola praised Moyes for his longevity in management and, contrary to some of his statements in the past, suggested he would like to have a similarly lengthy career.

What has been said?

Guardiola said: “David Moyes - I admire this type of person, like Roy Hodgson. They have had incredibly long careers. I would love to have their long careers for many years and have this passion to be manager and to do the job.

“The season speaks for itself. The way he understands football, he does it perfectly.

“He has a lot of experience. I dream of one day arriving in this position, where everything is calm. They live like a Buddha life - in good and bad moments they are calm.

“He always takes care of me. I cannot forget my first game in the Premier League was against Sunderland. He was the manager there and he was so kind, he gave me some advice about the Premier League.

“It’s a real tough game because all the big clubs have suffered against them and they are a good team.”

The bigger picture

City host West Ham in Saturday’s early kick-off, looking to record an incredible 20th straight win in all competitions.

Guardiola’s side are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League but face a stern test against the Hammers, who start the weekend in fourth.

The sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture back in October, and West Ham are on a high after beating Tottenham last time out.

