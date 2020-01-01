Guardiola agrees new two-year Man City contract

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss will remain at the Etihad Stadium beyond his five years at the club

Pep Guardiola has reached an agreement with to extend his stay at the Premier League club by an additional two years, with his new contract running until the summer of 2023.

The deal marks the Catalan coach's longest ever commitment made to a team during his managerial career, as he looks to add to the eight major trophies already won during his time with the Citizens.

The recent international break gave Guardiola and officials some downtime amid a hectic campaign to consider the future of the club and have come to an agreement that will surely delight City fans.

“Ever since I arrived at Manchester City I have been made to feel so welcome in the club and in the city itself - from the players, the staff, the supporters, the people of Manchester and the chairman and owner,” Guardiola said upon the deal's announcement.

“Since then we have achieved a great deal together, scored goals, won games and trophies, and we are all very proud of that success.

“Having that kind of support is the best thing any manager can have. I have everything I could possibly want to do my job well and I am humbled by the confidence the owner, chairman, Ferran [Soriano] and Txiki [Begiristain] have shown in me to continue for two more years after this season.

“The challenge for us is to continue improving and evolving, and I am very excited about helping Manchester City do that.”

Club chairman Khaldoon Mubarak added: “It is testament to the qualities of the man that Pep Guardiola’s passion and intelligent approach are now woven into the very fabric of the football we play and our culture as [a] club.

“That impact has been central to our success during his tenure and it is why I am delighted that he shares our view that there is so much more to be achieved both on and off the field.

“Pep’s contract extension is the natural next step in a journey which has evolved over many years. It is a product of the mutual trust and respect that exists between him and the entire club. It also goes to the stability and creativity at the heart of our football operations.

“Importantly, it is a validation of the football structure and philosophy that has been built over more than a decade and to which he has contributed so much.

“I’m sure all City fans share my delight in this new agreement and in anticipating the exciting opportunities that, with continued hard work, are there to be taken.”