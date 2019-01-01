Liverpool stars Mane, Salah and Matip 'three of the best' in Africa - Grobbelaar

The former Reds goalkeeper has heaped praise on three of the side's African stars after their victory over Arsenal at the weekend

Former goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar believes the trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip are the best crop of African players on the continent.

The Reds icon, who played 628 games for the Anfield giants over 13 years, was speaking at the opening of Liverpool’s International Academy in Mauritius at the weekend.

Grobbelaar heaped praise on the players who featured in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over as he considers them to be the “three of the best”.

Even though Mane wasn’t among the goals on Saturday, Salah netted a brace for Jurgen Klopp’s side, while Matip opened the scoring for the European champions.

"There are a lot of good African players and we've got three of the best at Liverpool," the Zimbabwe legend told BBC Sport.

"Sadio Mane came in and he is doing a stunning job. He was unlucky to lose the Africa Nations Cup final [against ].

"Mohamed Salah, well if you go to he is a god there.

"Joel Matip, I knew his brother also, with whom Zimbabwe have had many battles and we played against thrice in World Cup competitions. We were beaten and The Indomitable Lions went into the finals."

The former Zimbabwe shot-stopper then commented on the club’s association with African players over the years.

"Liverpool had African players from the '50's and '60's. There were goalkeepers in the early days from .

"Then in 1981 there was a guy who came to Anfield. They say 'who is this guy' and it is me; I am African.

"So it is a long history, we pick talent and good talent and then there is a chance for them to play.

"It is unique because we always look at how the player can develop and improve at LFC."

Mane, Salah and Matip have played a large part in Liverpool’s unblemished start to the season that’s seen them claim maximum points against , and Arsenal.

The Merseyside club travel to in gameweek four on August 31 as they seek to maintain their winning start to the new campaign.